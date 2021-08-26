Winning $135,000 Club Keno ticket sold in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An O’Fallon woman won over $135,000 with a winning Club Keno ticket. Trudy Rawlings purchased the ticket at Midtowne Market in St. Charles.

The winning ticket matched all eight numbers drawn earlier that day. She also matched two of the Bulle-Eye numbers. The prize increased because of a progressive jackpot. This is an automatic feature for Club Keno players who match all numbers on a 6-, 7- or 8-spot ticket.

Club Keno is a fast-paced Draw Game with 20 numbers drawn every four minutes, in which players choose how many numbers or “spots” they want to play. The maximum payout for this game is $1 million per drawing, regardless of the amount wagered. See the chances of winning and how to play here.