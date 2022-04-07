O’FALLON, Mo. — Someone is the lucky winner of a $168,000 lottery ticket sold at a QuikTrip in St. Charles County last month.

The player purchased the Show Me Cash ticket at the gas station on 8601 Mexico Road in O’Fallon and matched all five numbers in the March 20 drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 17, 23, 25, and 38. It’s the 12th Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2022.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $68.7 million in prizes from tickets purchased in St. Charles County. To see a detailed list of programs that benefitted from the lottery proceeds, visit MOLottery.com.