ST. LOUIS — Someone won the $171,000 Show Me Cash jackpot in St. Louis. The winning ticket for the August 5 drawing was sold at a Mobil station on North Kingshighway Boulevard.

The odds of winning this jackpot are around one in 575,757. Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $80,000.