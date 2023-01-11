FLORISSANT, Mo. – Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.

One lucky player won a $1 million prize on a Mega Millions ticket from the 7-Eleven, 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant.

The winner matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning number combination included 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number last night was 9.

The Missouri Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

It’s the second million-dollar winning prize won in St. Louis County this year after someone won $1 million on a Powerball ticket on Jan. 2.

Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until July 9. Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield or Kansas City.