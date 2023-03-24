ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One Powerball player recently won a $1 million prize from a ticket purchased at a St. Louis County Schnucks.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Schnucks store at 10275 Clayton Road near Ladue city limits and Interstate 64.

Missouri Lottery says the ticket was for the Feb. 22 drawing. The lucky winner matched all dive white-ball numbers for that drawing: 11, 19, 39, 44 and 65. The Powerball number was 7. Missouri Lottery did not disclose whether the winner has claimed the prize.

Four players in Missouri have won $1 million prizes this year with the matching white-ball numbers in Powerball drawings. One player doubled their prize with the addition of Power Play.

Lottery officials say only one person usually matches all five-white Powerball numbers, without the winning Powerball number, per 11 million entries.