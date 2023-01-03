ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery’s first million-dollar winner of 2023 won the prize during Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was sold at an On The Run convenience store located on the 9400 block of Manchester Road in Rock Hill. The prize of $1 million was won by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn, which are 7, 9, 12, 31, and a Powerball of 62.

Someone won $50,000 from the Powerball drawing on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The ticket was sold at a Dierbergs store in St. Peters. The winning numbers for that drawing were 18, 37, 44, 50, 64, with a Powerball of 11

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. This means the $1 million winner has until July 1, and the $50,000 winner has until June 29 to claim their prizes.