LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo – A Scratchers ticket purchased at a gas station turned a Missouri Lottery player into a $2 million winner.

The ticket was purchased at Petro Mart, 463 Hawk Ridge Trail, in Lake St. Louis. The Scratchers prize was a $2 million award on a “200X” Scratchers.

A scratch-off ticket, commonly known as a scratcher, is a type of lottery ticket that offers an instant-win opportunity. To determine if the ticket is a winner, players need to scratch off the cover, revealing hidden information.

So far in 2023, a total of 61 prizes worth $50,000 or more have been won on Missouri Lottery tickets purchased in St. Charles County.

According to scratchoffodds.com, only two $2 million prize tickets were printed for the $2 million award, and now there is only one remaining.