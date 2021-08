JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Someone in Cole County won a $345,000 Missouri Lottery jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes on Truman Boulevard and matched all five numbers (4, 5, 14, 29, and 39) from the August 12th “Show Me Cash” drawing.

Numbers are drawn for the “Show Me Cash” game daily at 8:59 pm. Jackpots start at $50,00 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open, by appointment only, for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.