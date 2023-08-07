ARNOLD, Mo. — A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Circle K on Key West Drive in Arnold for the July 24 drawing. It was claimed on July 31 at Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.

The news did not go over as expected when the woman told her family about the win. Her son wasn’t very excited about it.

“It was funny,” the winner explained to the Missouri Lottery. “I told him, ‘You weren’t as excited as I thought you would be!’ and he goes, ‘I really thought you were pranking me!’”

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is $145 million. The chances of winning a $50,000 prize in that drawing are around one in 913,129.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday for a record $1.55 billion. The odds of winning that jackpot are around one in 302,575,350.