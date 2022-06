MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 at the Walmart in Maplewood for the May 23 drawing. It matched four of the five white balls drawn and the Powerball number. The winner claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office on June 1.

The chances of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are around one in 913,129. The chances of taking home the jackpot are less than getting hit by lightning at one in 292,201,338.