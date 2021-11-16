Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans. (Getty Images)

WILDWOOD, Mo. – You should really check all of your numbers when playing Powerball. A Missouri Lottery player checking a ticket saw that he did not match the first number for the November 6 drawing. He told the store clerk, “Well, I’m not a millionaire!”

Then he realized that he matched the other four white-ball numbers and the Powerball. So, he asked the clerk how much it was worth.

“I told him, ‘500 bucks, right?’ and the clerk said, ‘Yeah…50 freaking thousand bucks!’” the winner told the Missouri Lottery.

The Powerball winner plans to use some of the money to fix up his home’s basement for his children. The winning ticket was sold at the On the Run gas station on Manchester Road.

The chances of matching four white-balls and the Powerball are around one in 913,129 and the odds of hitting the jackpot are one 292,201,338.