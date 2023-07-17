O’FALLON, Mo. — A winning Show Me Cash ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on O’Fallon Loop Road for the July, 5 drawing. It matched all five numbers drawn to claim the $50,000 jackpot. The prize was claimed later at the St. Louis regional office.

The next Show Me Cash drawing is tonight with an estimated jackpot of $166,000. The jackpot in this game starts at $50,000 and grows until someone wins. The odds of winning the largest prize in this game is around one in 575,000.

https://www.molottery.com/show-me-cash

The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the six winning numbers drawn Saturday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $900 million. The next Powerball drawing is also tonight. The odds of winning that prize are around one in 292,000,000.