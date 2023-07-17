O’FALLON, Mo. — A winning Show Me Cash ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on O’Fallon Loop Road for the July, 5 drawing. It matched all five numbers drawn to claim the $50,000 jackpot. The prize was claimed later at the St. Louis regional office.
The next Show Me Cash drawing is tonight with an estimated jackpot of $166,000. The jackpot in this game starts at $50,000 and grows until someone wins. The odds of winning the largest prize in this game is around one in 575,000.
The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the six winning numbers drawn Saturday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $900 million. The next Powerball drawing is also tonight. The odds of winning that prize are around one in 292,000,000.