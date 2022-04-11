BEL-RIDGE, Mo. – A man won a $50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot in St. Louis County after playing his own numbers, according to the Missouri Lottery. The ticket for the March 28th drawing was sold at the QuikTrip in the 9000 block of Natural Bridge Road. It matched all five winning numbers.

The man tells lottery officials that he wasn’t playing any special numbers. He just picked them out at random that day.

The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at 8:59 p.m. The jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until there’s a winner. Over $1.7 million has been awarded in Show Me Cash prizes so far this year. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.