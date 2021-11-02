Winning $55,558 scratchers ticket sold in Jefferson County

FESTUS, Mo. – Someone in Jefferson County won one of the top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s Bingo Plus game. The winning ticket worth $55,558 was sold at the On The Run on Truman Road in Festus.

The person who won the ticket claimed the prize, according to the Missouri Lottery. Any amount over $600 can be claimed in person at regional offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, or Jefferson City. You can also claim large prizes by mail.

Bingo Plus is a scratchers game that costs $3 to play. The chances of winning are around one in four. That is the same odds as most Missouri Lottery scratchers games. There are no more prizes left in this game over $55,000.