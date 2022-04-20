FERGUSON, Mo. – A winning “Hot 7s” scratchers ticket worth $77,777 was sold at the Schnucks on Florissant Road. The player who purchased the $10 ticket claimed one of the game’s top prizes from the Missouri Lottery.

There are three more prizes worth $77,777 and one more worth $777,777 left in this game. The chances of winning anything in this game are just over one in three.

The game was released on February 28, 2022. Someone else in St. Louis County recently claimed a second-tier prize in the Hot Sevens game. That ticket was sold in Overland, Missouri.