Winning lotto ticket for ‘$1,000 a day for life’ sold in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone in Missouri will get $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. The Missouri Lottery says that winning ticket matching all five numbers in the Cash4Life drawing was sold in the state. The numbers to check on your ticket are 8, 11, 12, 13, 23, and the Cash Ball number was 1.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 21,846,048. The overall odds of winning a prize are one in eight.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize, which in this case is Jan. 24, 2022. The name and location of the store that sold the winning ticket will be released to the public a few days after a winner comes forward. This is a part of the Missouri Lottery’s policy.

“If you have the winning ticket, be sure to sign the back and put it in a safe place before making your appointment to claim your prize at Missouri Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “We also encourage you to take the time to get professional tax or legal advice.”

The Cash4Life game costs two dollars to play and features a top prize of $1,000 a day for life. More prizes include $1,000 a week for life, $2,500, $500, and other cash rewards.