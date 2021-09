ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone bought a winning scratchers ticket at a St. Charles convenience store worth $50,000. The lucky player won the top prize in Missouri Lottery’s Gold Mine game. The ticket was purchased at the Thoele store on First Capitol Drive.

The chances of winning this game are around one in four. The three-dollar tickets have prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. Players have claimed $13.3 million in this game and there are over $4.6 million dollars in unclaimed prizes.