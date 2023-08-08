ST. LOUIS – Check your tickets! Nearly $1.6 billion (with a “B”) is at stake in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 8 drawing are 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, with the yellow Mega Ball number 14.

This is the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, surpassing the previous record of $1.537 billion on the Oct. 23, 2018, drawing. One winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, making it the largest lottery prize for a single ticket.

If the winner opts for the lump-sum payout, they will receive $783.3 million after taxes. Should the winner ask for the annuity payments, they’ll receive 30 payouts over the next 29 years, with each successive payment being 5% larger than the previous one. According to the Mega Millions website, the payouts are designed that way to “protect winners’ “lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.”

The odds of winning any Mega Millions jackpot are approximately 1 in 302.6 million.