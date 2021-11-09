Winning million-dollar Powerball ticket sold at a Missouri Casey’s General Store

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket worth a million dollars at a Casey’s General Store in Fredericktown last night. The Missouri Lottery says that the numbers on it matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on November 8. The chances of that happening in this game are around one in 11,688,053.

The winner has until May 7, 2022 to claim their prize. All winnings over $600 should be redeemed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office or by mail. You will need to set up an appointment before visiting a branch in Jefferson City, Springfield, St. Louis, or Kansas City.

All prizes up to 35,000 can be paid the same day. It may take two weeks to claim larger winnings.

FYI: The winning number combination was 21, 46, 47, 57 and 62.