ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A scratchers ticket worth one million dollars was purchased at a gas station in St. Charles. The “Stacks of Cash” ticket was purchased at Circle K on Elm Street.

Candace Robertson of St. Louis claimed the jackpot. She is the 584th lottery-made millionaire.

The $10 ticket from the Missouri Lottery includes prizes from $10 to one million. There are $25.8 million in unclaimed prizes in this game including another million-dollar ticket and three $50,000 prizes out there somewhere.