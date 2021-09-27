Winning Powerball numbers: Check your tickets

ST. LOUIS – More than half a billion dollars are at stake for Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 27 drawing are 21-22-39-44-60, with the Powerball number 12.

The drawing is worth an estimated $545 million. If the winner opts for the lump-sum payout, they will receive $392 million after taxes. Should the winner ask for the annuity payments, they’ll receive 30 payouts over the next 29 years.

If you were to stack $100 bills equal to tonight’s massive jackpot, the stack would be taller than the One World Trade Center in New York City, which is 1,776 feet.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.