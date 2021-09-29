Winning Powerball numbers for $570 million drawing announced

ST. LOUIS – More than half a billion dollars are at stake for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 29 drawing are 02, 07, 11, 17, 32 with the Powerball number 11.

The drawing is worth an estimated $570 million. The cash option for the drawing is estimated at $410.1 million.

This drawing could potentially be the 12th largest prize in U.S. lottery history and the eighth-biggest Powerball jackpot since the game’s inception in 1992 according to Powerball and MegaMillions.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.