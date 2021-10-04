Winning Powerball numbers for Monday’s $685M jackpot

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. LOUIS — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot has reached $685 million and soon we will find out if there is a winner after 40 drawings in a row without one.

The winning numbers are 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69, with the Powerball number 15.

Thanks to the nearly four-month drought, Monday’s Powerball jackpot is the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.

No one has won the game’s grand prize since June 5. The jackpot drought is by design, as the game’s long odds of 292.2 million to one are intended to generate massive prizes that draw more players.

The $685 million promoted prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $485.5 million.