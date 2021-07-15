Winning ‘Show Me Cash’ lotto ticket sold in St. Peters worth $262,000

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A winning Show Me Cash game lotto ticket was sold at a Schnucks store in St. Peters on Mid Rivers Mall Drive. John Egan’s ticket matched all five numbers drawn on July 2 to split the jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 13, 17, 31, 33, and 38.

The other winning ticket was sold in West Plains. Each of the players will take home half of the total jackpot of $524,000. So, each player gets $262,000.

The Show Me Cash game is drawn daily at 9:00 pm. Jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until someone wins. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $70,000.