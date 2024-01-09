WARRENTON, Mo. – As the St. Louis region remains under a winter weather advisory until midnight, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says all divers need to be extra careful on the roads and urges everyone to pay attention to weather conditions and make smart decisions regarding travel.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson, an MSHP spokesman, says people should avoid driving as the conditions necessitate.

But if you do travel, drivers must make sure their vehicles are completely cleared of snow, use their headlights to increase visibility, and reduce their speed when the roadway appears wet or snow is present. Lower overnight temperatures may cause wet roadways to freeze and become slick.

Drivers should also keep their gas tank half-full at minimum and keep things like extra blankets, coats, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, flashlight, water, and a bag of sand or cat litter in their trunk. And make sure your cell phone is fully charged.

“We just need people to plan ahead, you know, plan their evening accordingly. If you need to cancel plans, then cancel your plans,” Thompson said. “If you feel you need to leave a little bit early to give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going to be going. Please give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. But watch for those changing road conditions and adjust your driving according to the road conditions of what you’re on.”

Motorists are encouraged to check road conditions before driving to help determine if the trip can be completed safely.