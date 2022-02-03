Winter storm bumps declining St. Louis COVID hospitalizations from local headlines

Can the omicron variant of the coronavirus result in long COVID? Here’s what we know so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The latest report on COVID hospitalizations from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reinforces the downward trend for the omicron surge.

Only 132 people were admitted to hospitals since the last report 24 hours ago and the region’s 7-day rolling average of new admissions has dropped to 131 patients per day.

The task force is also reporting its lowest COVID-positive hospitalizations since late December and has watched that number dip below 800 patients. The 788 COVID-positive patients today are down more than 600 people from just two weeks ago.

Exactly 155 patients remain in ICU beds as of Thursday and 105 patients are requiring ventilators to breathe. Only 30 pediatric patients are currently hospitalized. Fourteen new deaths were reported in the latest report, bringing the death total to 556 people since Jan. 1, 2022.