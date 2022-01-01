Winter storm brings light ice, snow to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There is ice and a little bit of snow in Pike County, Missouri.

The latest winter storm is upon the St. Louis area tonight into tomorrow morning. As cold air continues to filter in, the temperature drop will change the precipitation to light snow.

Very little will accumulate, but there will be some issues Sunday morning. That temperature drop will refreeze some elevated surfaces, which could get slick.

The other part of the temperature drop is how it affects how it feels outside – it’s finally feeling like winter with highs Sunday only in the 20 and teens for lows Monday morning.

This pattern will break a bit into next week, only to re-immerse with more cold.