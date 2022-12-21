ST. LOUIS – There isn’t much more to say that hasn’t already been said many times. Our forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow, which is what meteorologists call a “moderate impact event” and doesn’t sound too bad.

However, when combined with crashing temperatures and unusually strong winds gusting to 45 miles per hour, we’ll be looking at blizzard-like conditions for a couple of hours on Thursday. Snow will only fall for a couple of hours in any one spot, but it is expected to be heavy at those times.

Our FOX 2 Snow Window map shows the times when snow is most likely to be falling. That’s about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m for the metro area. It will be earlier out west and a little later to the east. It must be stressed that the effects of this snow will last well beyond the time it’s falling, because of the extreme cold and strong winds. There will be considerable blowing of snow well into Thursday night and Friday.

Temperatures will drop dramatically Thursday, from the 30s in the morning to almost 0° by the evening, then below 0° Friday night. Wind chills will become extreme, with values reaching -30° or colder in some spots by Friday morning. The extreme temperatures and wind chills will last through Friday and into early Saturday, before some slow improvement begins.

Courtesy: Chris Higgins, FOX 2

