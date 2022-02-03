How much more snow should the St. Louis area expect?

ST. LOUIS – The second round of snowfall will continue through the afternoon for the majority of the St. Louis region. The exception will be the northwestern edge, from Montgomery City up to Bowling Green, which is already seeing the accumulating snow come to an end.

Gusty winds will continue to blow the light, fluffy snow around, covering up roads that have just been cleared off. Visibility is also very poor, less than a half a mile in many spots.

Steady snow will become pockets of snow showers and flurries this evening and overnight. There is evidence of a third round of snow coming in overnight, south of Interstate 44. This could put down another half-inch to one inch of snow.

Total snowfall reports as of noon on Thursday, February 3.

Additional snowfall projected through Friday morning for the St. Louis region.

Additional snow accumulations will range from up to two inches north of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois to 2 to 4 inches south of there, with four inches or more possible farther southeast from Perryville, Missouri up to Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

By sunrise Friday, the snow is exiting. A very cold start, with temperatures in the single digits. Gradual clearing through the day, with highs tomorrow in the mid-20s. It’ll be even colder Saturday morning, as outdoor temperatures stay in the low single digits.