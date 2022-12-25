ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This is one of the busiest times of the year for air travel, and winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel, leaving passengers with delays and cancellations.

According to flight tracker FlightAware almost 8,000 flights were delayed and more than 3,400 were canceled on Saturday. Lambert International Airport officials say 30% of flights were canceled. That’s more than 100 flights canceled, and more than 130 flights delayed.

From delays and cancellations to long lines, this weekend has shaped up to be a travel nightmare. We will continue to monitor flight statuses and bring you the latest.