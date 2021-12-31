Winterfest 2021 is canceled due to COVID including NYE celebration

ST. LOUIS – The remainder of Winterfest 2021 has been canceled, including the New Year’s Eve celebration, due to increasing cases and concerns of COVID-19.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by the Gateway Arch Foundation. The event was slated to run through Sunday, Jan. 2.

Following guidance from the St. Louis City Health Department and the St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force amid increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” the press release states.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our guests and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The organization is reaching out to exhibitors and attendees with information on full refunds.

“We thank everyone who supported Winterfest this year. We look forward to bringing you Winterfest 2022 as a bigger, brighter festival,” the press release states.