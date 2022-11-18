ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The seventh annual Winterfest kicks off this weekend in Downtown St. Louis. Saturday is opening day and festivities include a 5K starting at 7:30 am, and the festival of lights from noon until 8:00 pm. Ice skate rentals are free on Saturday.

The event is being held in Kiener Plaza from November 19 until January 1, 2023. There will be party igloos, s’mores stations, and more all season long. Some weekends include a St. Louis Blues 3-on-3 tournament, hockey lessons, winter markets, one nation day, and New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Winterfest is open Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and weekends 12-8 p.m. There are special hours from December 24, 2022 to January 1, 2023. See a full list of events here.