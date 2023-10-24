ST. LOUIS – Winterfest, a growing St. Louis holiday tradition, will return soon for its eighth annual celebration.

The “Festival of Lights” and ice skating are the big draws for this year’s Winterfest events and activities. Winterfest runs from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31 at Kiener Plaza in Downtown St. Louis.

Organizers expect the celebrations will bring tens of thousands to St. Louis over the course of several weeks.

Winterfest has announced the following hours of operation:

Fridays from 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: noon to 6 p.m.

Dec. 26-31, 2023: Open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Winterfest officially kicks off with the Festival of Lights on Nov. 18, ushering in the holiday spirit by lighting a giant tree. Click here for more information.

Also on the first day, runners can partake in the third annual Winterfest 5K and 1-mile Kids Fun Run through the Arch grounds. Click here for more information.

Visitors can enjoy ice skating, s’mores stations and igloos underneath the lights each day and night. Plans are still in the works for St. Louis Blues-sponsored try hockey free, appearances from princesses and superheroes, and a family friendly New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular.

“Winterfest [is] a key part of our mission to bring exciting, family-friendly programming to the Arch grounds and surrounding areas like Kiener Plaza,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “Thanks to our incredible sponsors, Winterfest has grown year over year, turning into a true tradition of the season.”

Click here for a closer look at Winterfest activities.