ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis Winterfest saw a spike in the number of attendees during the 2023 season compared to years past, according to James Lesch, vice president of accounts at the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

In its eighth year, Winterfest has greeted the St. Louis community during the holiday season at Kiener Plaza. Activities available range from ice skating to a s’mores station, heated igloos, and a whole lot of lights.

Beyond the classic holiday festivities, the plaza held 35 vendors and seven food trucks for visitors this season.

The six-week-long festival welcomed over 65,000 visitors, which was a 70% increase since 2022 and an over 150% increase compared to 2021.

Winterfest had a busy season as they drew in over 11,000 ice skaters, sold nearly 600 s’mores packages and saw three marriage proposals, all during their 23 operational days.

Photo courtesy of Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Photo courtesy of Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Photo courtesy of Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Photo courtesy of Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Photo courtesy of Gateway Arch Park Foundation

“Winterfest’s consistent and significant growth is an indicator of Downtown’s overall momentum and a shining example of Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s mission in action,” Gateway Arch Park Foundation Executive Director Ryan McClure said. “This project is a joint effort led by the foundation and supported by our sponsors, partners, and the community.”