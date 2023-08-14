ST. LOUIS – Next week, the BeyHive will flock to downtown St. Louis as Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to the Gateway City.

Officials at The Dome at America’s Center say they’re ready for this big tour.

“When big stars like Beyonce come to St. Louis, we see thousands of people staying in hotels, and buying dinners and gas, and buying fun outfits to come and cheer Beyonce on,” said Cat Neville, Explore St. Louis. “The economic impact for these types of concerts is huge for the region.”

Neville says tickets are still available for the Monday night show.

Experts say fans should be careful buying tickets off Facebook to make sure they aren’t scammed. There are no payment protections if you’re buying through PayPal. Meeting a seller outside the gate is not worth the headache.

And remember: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“Luckily, The dome is a balmy 72 degrees every single day of the year,” Neville said. “It does seat 67,000 people. It is one of the largest venues in the Midwest. There are some tickets left. You can get them starting at $50 a seat. But if you want to get down on the floor, there are some of those as well.”

Big-ticket tours like Metallica, Beyoncé, and even Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, can bring out bad actors trying to get your hard-earned money electronically.

“Just go to Ticketmaster,” Neville said. “That’s where you’ll see an entire map of the dome, and you can see the prices in all of the seats, as well as how many are still available in each section.”

The Dome at America’s Center has a full list of what to know before Beyoncé brings her show-stopping performance to St. Louis.