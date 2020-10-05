With COVID restrictions lifted St. Louis County, Friday night football back on the schedule

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Now that St. Louis County high schools have the green light to play football, they are putting their safety plans in place for the county.

That means there will be football in the county this Friday night. people are excited but it will be different.

Ladue football coach Mike Tarpey says his Rams will be taking the field at Lafayette.

“The joy of any sports is playing the sport. This is going on seven weeks now without an opponent,” he said. “So our kids, haven’t talked to them yet, but when I share it with them today, they’ll be ecstatic.”

Teams in the Rockwood and Parkway school districts have been playing outside the county, along with some other public and private schools. But this week, St. Louis County schools like Trinity Catholic will be hosting games.

Trinity and other schools will screen at the gate, including taking people’s temperatures.

“A lot of people talk about kids missing opportunity with scholarships but there are a lot of kids on the team that love the game more than scholarship players and they may not be on the field as much and this is their last chance to play for seniors and young kids to play the game they love,” Tarpey said.

Athletic directors and coaches also say it’s important that parents and students continue to do their part in staying safe against COVID-19.

There will be limited attendance at the football games. Each school that hosts a game will have their own safety protocols, which those attending will have to adhere to.