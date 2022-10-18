ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a yard outside a vacant home in north city.

This all began on Sunday, when neighbors tipped off police to possible human remains buried near their homes in the 3900 block of N. 19th Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

When nothing was found, neighbors and Alderman Brandon Bosley were determined to do something.

“The individuals that they got the information from was very adamant about, you know, we need to take a second look,” Bosley said. “So some of the residents came together, removed some of the brush that they believed to be where we should be looking into.”

Bosley and a few residents picked up their shovels and began digging.

“They wanted to have that peace of mind, so they got up and everybody was putting forth the small actions that they could,” he said.

A cadaver dog from the St. Louis Fire Department was also brought in to assist.

“We found a ribcage, there were some…there was a hip, some other identified remains there as well,” Bosley said.

And it was thanks to the persistence of the neighbors that police were able to find the remains.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the Homicide Division and the city’s medical examiner are handling the investigation.