With rain and freezing temperatures forecasted, MoDOT warns drivers to expect icy roads Thursday

ST. LOUIS – With a forecasted cold front expected to bring rain, ice, and snow in the next few days, the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect slippery roadways Thursday and Friday.

“Because rain is expected to begin Wednesday, we will not be able to have crews out to treat ahead of the snow,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times, leading to ponding on roadways and some rise on the smaller streams and creeks due to runoff.

The real problems will start when the temperatures drop.

“…A glazing of ice under the Thursday morning snowfall will make the morning commute particularly slippery,” Allmeroth said. “We expect snow and cold temperatures will affect road conditions through overnight Thursday. Please use caution and slow down if you need to travel Wednesday night through Friday morning.”

Drivers can call 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

