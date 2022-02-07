With Valentine’s Day near, Saint Louis Zoo animals enjoy the weather and each other’s company

ST. LOUIS – The word around the Saint Louis Zoo is that there are a few new couples spending time together in Forest Park as we approach Valentine’s Day. On Monday, the zoo’s red pandas could be seen snacking on some bamboo.

“This is a great couple to highlight, especially around Valentine’s Day,” said Steve Bircher, curator of mammals/carnivores at the zoo. “We have a new female red panda. Winnie is seven years old; then Pete is 10 years old. We just started introducing this couple inside.”

A sunny Monday afternoon saw another pair of Amur leopards spending time together.

The Saint Louis Zoo, as part of its species survival plan, set both the red pandas and these Amur leopards on something they call a “Howdy Introduction.”

“This is a new pair of Amur leopards,” Bircher said. “The female on the left is Dot and the male on the right is Sampson. Dot has been here for a year and the male a couple months ago. We just introduced them in the past couple of months and they’re doing very well. These are Amur leopards and they’re actually the most endangered of the big cats we have at the zoo.”

Fewer than 100 Amur leopards are left in far Eastern Russia and only 250 in zoos globally.