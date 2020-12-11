Witness blames St. Louis police for fatal chain-reaction crash; police deny accusation

ST. LOUIS – Residents who live near a deadly accident scene in the Vandeventer neighborhood blame St. Louis police for the chain-reaction crash that claimed the lives of two people.

Police in unmarked cars caused the crash, according to resident Nizza P El. The crash ended in front of his home in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard, just west of Whittier Street.

Police denied El’s claim. Investigators believe surveillance video from multiple sources in the area will verify what happened.

Nizza P El claimed an officer in an unmarked car was chasing a driver who got away and set the events in motion that led to the crash.

A man who seemed despondent squatted with his head between his hands at the scene Thursday. He was the brother of 39-year-old Daron Whitt, one of the men who died in the crash, a resident said.

As of early Thursday evening, police have not released the name of the other man killed.



A police spokesperson said an officer on patrol spotted a 2017 Infinity Q50, which was wanted in connection with a beating and robbery at Grand and Page four days earlier. Whitt was driving that vehicle.

When officers tried to stop the Infinity, Whitt took off, speeding down Page. A police helicopter was called in to help find the vehicle and watched the Infinity crash at Page near Whittier.

Police said Whitt struck the rear of a Nissan Altima it was trying to pass, causing Whitt’s vehicle to spin and enter the other lanes of traffic on Page. The Nissan Altima then t-boned Whitt’s vehicle, killing him.

Two other vehicles also crashed, killing a person in one of those cars. Police are still trying to confirm the second person that died.

“Daron was not racing. He was not running,” Nizza P El said. “His car was not going at a high volume of speed. He just got hit through the circumstances, the dominos, following the other cars getting hit. The main point is, how do we as a community get past this distrust of police?

“All these people are wondering, ‘Could this be avoided?’ Yes, it could have; if we just slow down. Whatever the man did, there’s another day you can catch him.”

Police did not understand any “mistrust” in this case, saying unequivocally that no police cars, marked or unmarked, were involved in the crash.

A high-level source said investigators were reviewing surveillance video from multiple sources that likely captured the Infiniti from the time it fled the initial attempted traffic stop at Page and Grand.