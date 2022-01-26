Witness describes moments before 2 officers shot in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police will head up the investigation into Wednesday’s gunfire exchange that resulted in a suspect being killed and two St. Louis Police officers being hospitalized.



The suspect police were trying to apprehend was wanted for a homicide that occurred in St. Louis City early that morning.

One witness to the officer-involved shooting, who asked not to be named, said the suspect ran away from the vehicle he was driving, near West Florissant Avenue and Northwind Estates Drive.

“He jumped over and he started shooting at an officer,” she said.

Police reported the shooting occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. Investigators said in a press release, “Officers exited their police units and were subsequently fired upon by at least one suspect. Two officers were injured by the gunfire. Officers returned fire, striking that suspect.”

“It makes you scared,” said Ferguson resident Cynthia Barnett.

She lives near the area where officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Barnett said the shooting has left her anxious and uneasy.

“You should not be living like that,” she said.

Investigators remained on the scene for hours Wednesday. They were documenting evidence and looking for witnesses. In addition to the suspect who was shot and killed, two other suspects were taken into custody.

St. Louis County Police Lt. Steve Sack said the St. Louis City officers did request assistance as they entered St. Louis County. He said, “We ask the public to recognize the danger these officers face every single day as they go out there and do their jobs.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.