ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is dead and three other people, including a baby, were injured after two gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in a north city neighborhood. Homicide detectives are searching for the shooters.

The witness, who asked not to be identified, said she was behind the victim’s car when the gunmen opened fire. She wants to know when the violence will end.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened in the area of N. Kingshighway near Bircher in the Mark Twain neighborhood, just before 5:30 p.m. The four victims were inside a black Nissan Rogue SUV when it was blocked by two cars. Investigators believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

Police said John Crawford was shot several times and died at the scene. He was 35.

“It was over 20 shots. I seen the markers that said 30. I heard the officers say 50 to 60 (bullets). They counted on both sides of the streets; it was a lot,” the witness said.

A 37-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were also wounded. They remain hospitalized in critical condition. A three-month-old baby was cut by flying glass. It’s unclear how the victims are related.

Residents heard the gunfire and went scrambling.

“It could have been anybody,” said Carolyn Reed. “It could have been me just passing by. Like I tell everyone: bullets don’t have a name.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous.