Witnesses wanted after fatal motorcycle wreck in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A Eureka man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44 near Elm Avenue in Webster Groves yesterday morning.

Police say 41-year-old Ryan Kemkens died in a crash when his motorcycle left the road. He was on Eastbound I-44.

The motorcycle is in the median between the ramp and the highway. Accident reconstruction investigators were at the scene and the investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene where you could see spray paint marking evidence.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Webster Groves Police Department.