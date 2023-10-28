ST. LOUIS – A new pop-up bar will open in November and is for the 21-and-up crowd. It is styled after the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. It is called Emerald City: An Immersive Cocktail Experience.

The event is hosted by Infinite Wonder Productions and CEO Serena Dailey explains that this is their first pop-up bar. The event will be open starting November 3, 2023, and held at 5800 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63116.

Photo by Serena Dailey

The experience gets you 90 minutes in the bar, two drinks and a hors d’oeuvre. There are riddles and games to uncover the secret ingredients for drinks. There will be characters from the book and photo opportunities.

The bar is expected to be open for two months. There are both general admission and VIP tickets. They are now available at infinitewonderproductions.com.