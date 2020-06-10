WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier staying focused on the game despite outside distractions

ST. LOUIS – Balancing professional basketball in the midst of national protests and riots, on top of a pandemic, could easily shake the best of them, but WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier is staying locked in.

Collier has had quite the basketball career thus far. She was a star at Incarnate Word Academy and became a four-year standout at the University of Connecticut where she and the Huskies won a National Championship during her tenure.

She was picked 6th in the first round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx and even won Rookie of the Year.

The pandemic may have postponed her second-year run, but it hasnt stopped her preparation.

“I know what I did last year, and I’m really proud of myself for getting Rookie of the Year, but I know there is so many things that I want to accomplish and I’m not anywhere near where I think I need to be,” said Collier.

She has been back in St. Louis training with NBA skills trainer Alex Bazzell, who also happens to be her fiance. Collier has also been improving her strength and conditioning with Enhance U St. Louis trainer and St. Louis local Ro Thomas.

“It’s really nice to be a professional now. You make your own schedule and things like that,” continued Collier, “but its really hard because you have to take care of your own nutrition. You have to take care of all your strength training and those kind of things which were always provided for us before.”

The recent protests and riots have also played a factor in Collier’s training. She admitted that the current climate of our nation has taken a toll on her mentally and physically.

With her professional team being located in Minnesota – the state where George Floyd lost his life to alleged excessive police brutality – and her being a biracial woman, she simply cannot ignore the issues going on around her, but she is doing her best to remain focused on her craft.

“It is really hard to stay focused right now because, in the grand scheme of things, we play a game, and there are real issues going on in the world. It has been emotionally draining to see and hear all that is going on. So it is hard, but basketball is also an escape. When I get on the court and I work out or I’m strength training or whatever, that’s my hour to focus on my body, focus on my season, and kind of take a break from everything that’s going on.”

Collier says the Lynx have team meetings on Zoom every week, and their latest meeting focused on discussing current social issues and how everyone is handling them individually.

Collier says she, her teammates, and the Lynx organization are fully committed to using their platforms to educate, support, and find meaningful ways to help produce real change in regards to racism and equality.

When she’s not working on her game or sitting in on a Zoom meeting, Collier finds peace of mind participating in her book club and playing board games… a lot of board games.

She said, “When people weren’t really working and stuff, I just thought starting a book club would be a cool way to bring people together, because I’ve always loved reading, so, why not? And we play board games every single day.”

Collier is now just waiting on the official word from the WNBA on when the season will resume. When they say let’s go, she will definitely be ready.