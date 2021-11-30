Woman, 90, makes and sells bows and wreaths and gave $2k gift to Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS – Today is Giving Tuesday and it’s also bow tie Tuesday. So we’re combining them to tell you about a 90-year old legally blind Bridgeton resident who makes beautiful bows and wreaths, sells them and gives all the money away.

Virginia Oelkers is also known as “the bow lady.” She spends all year making dozens of holiday wreaths and hundreds and hundreds of holiday bows in many different themes and designs.

On Monday, “the bow lady” presented checks for $2,000 at the Bridgeton Community Center where she is a regular. The money will go to senior services in Bridgeton. Half of it will go to Meals on Wheels of Bridgeton and the other half will go to their Aging Ahead program.