ST. LOUIS – A woman was arrested last month after being caught on surveillance video dragging a deceased person out of her apartment and leaving the body in the hallway.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Danielle Patrick, 33, with a felony count of abandonment of a corpse. Due to a prior criminal history that includes multiple arrests for failure to appear in court, Patrick was jailed without bond.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, at the Hamilton Place Apartments in the 900 of Hamilton, located in the West End neighborhood.

Police were called to the apartment complex at around 3:20 a.m. after a woman’s body was discovered on the second floor. The woman, later identified as Kathy Reed, was pronounced dead at 3:53 a.m by EMS.

Reed’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma. Police did not say if a cause of death was determined.

Police retrieved and reviewed surveillance video from security cameras installed at the complex.

Investigators claim the video shows Patrick dragging Reed from the former’s apartment just after 12:55 a.m and leaving her on the hallway floor. Less than 10 minutes later, Patrick comes back out and drags Reed back into her apartment. At 2:46 a.m., Patrick can be seen leaving her apartment and, again, dragging Reed back to the hallway.

A short time later, an unidentified man walks past Reed and knocks on Patrick’s door. After a brief conversation, Patrick goes back into her apartment.