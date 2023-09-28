ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old woman is accused of sending photos of and sexually abusing a child. Raven Pointer, 25, faces charges including child molestation and promoting child pornography.

The probable cause statement says that Homeland Security was notified that Pointer was sending explicit videos of a child in March. Pointer admitted to being the person in the video touching the genitals of a child under 12-years-old.

A warrant for Pointer’s arrest was issued Thursday. She is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond. St. Louis County detectives are handling this investigation.