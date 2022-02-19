Woman accused of decapitating son will undergo mental tests

Upon arriving at the scene (not pictured), the suspect opened fire on officers and a squad car, according to police. (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation.

It was reported that the prosecution of Tasha Haefs was suspended Thursday after a mental health evaluation was ordered.

Authorities say officers who were called to a home in eastern Kansas City on Tuesday found Karvel Stevens dead and Haefs with blood on her.

Police say they went to the home after a woman called and said the devil was trying to attack her. Haefs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.