ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman appeared in federal court Monday and admitted helping with the the robbery of two ATM service workers at gunpoint.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Gregreonia Hampton, 21, drove the vehicle used in the robbery and had knowledge of the crime beforehand.

Hampton pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a robbery.

She told the court that she drove Mark Diggs to a Vantage Credit Union location in St. Louis County on May 31, 2022, while two employees of ATM Solutions were working on the cash machine.

Diggs got out of the backseat with a fully-automatic AR-15, and demanded a bag of money from the ATM employees.

The robbery was recorded on security video. A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol later found the money bag. Diggs’ DNA was later found on paper inside the bag. Law enforcement then connected Hampton to the crime.

Hampton will be sentenced on Aug. 23. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Diggs, 21, pleaded guilty in April to three felony charges in the case: robbery, possession of a firearm, and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime. He’ll be sentenced in July.